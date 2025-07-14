Principled Technologies finds a Supermicro H14 Hyper DP server can deliver up to $1.7M in savings over five years

Consolidate aging servers with the new Supermicro H14 Hyper Dual Processor servers featuring AMD EPYC™ 9474F processors and save as much as $1.7M over five years

Consolidating legacy servers onto new Supermicro Hyper DP H14 servers with AMD EPYC 9474F processors can help organizations reduce their 5-year TCO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Principled Technologies announced the results of its hands-on testing comparing legacy Supermicro Ultra Dual Processor (DP) servers powered by AMD EPYC 7532 processors to the new Supermicro H14 Hyper DP servers featuring cutting-edge 4th Generation AMD EPYC 9474F processors. The report reveals that organizations can consolidate three aging servers onto a single new H14 Hyper DP server powered by AMD EPYC 9474F processors while achieving up to 3.17 times the transactional database performance and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by nearly 50 percent, saving as much as $1.7 million over five years.The study highlights significant savings across software licensing, power consumption, data center space, and maintenance costs. With improved energy efficiency delivering 49.6 percent better performance per watt and a consolidation ratio of approximately 3:1, the Supermicro H14 Hyper DP server enables businesses to reduce their hardware footprint, lower operating expenses, and free up valuable rack space for emerging workloads such as AI.From the report, “Finding room in your budget for a new hardware purchase can seem daunting, but holding onto aging servers can not only hurt your app performance and resulting customer satisfaction, but also drain your coffers with unnecessary operating costs. New tech offers top-of-the-line features in security, management, and performance, and can outperform five-year-old servers many times over—which makes refreshing worth your while financially.”Key findings from the report include:• 3.17x higher database transactions per server, enabling strong consolidation of existing systems.• Up to $1.7 million saved over five years through reduced licensing, power, space, and maintenance costs.• 49.2% lower TCO compared to running three legacy servers for equivalent performance.• 29.3% less power consumption than three older servers combined, supporting sustainability goals and operational efficiency.The full report details the rigorous benchmarking methodology using HammerDB’s TPROC-C workload and provides comprehensive cost breakdowns, demonstrating how organizations can maximize ROI by migrating to the latest Supermicro H14 Hyper DP platform.To learn more about the benefits of consolidating older servers onto the new Supermicro H14 Hyper DP with AMD EPYC 9474F processors, read the full report at https://facts.pt/YWef3U2 About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.