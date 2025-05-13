Hedonistas de la Fe Mezcal Wins Prestigious Awards at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Hedonistas de la Fe Mezcal - Cuishe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedonistas de la Fe Mezcal proudly announces its recent accolades at the esteemed 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). The brand's Cuishe expression was honored with a Double Gold Medal, while the Espadín expression secured a Silver Medal, underscoring the brand’s commitment to excellence in artisanal Mezcal production.The SFWSC, recognized as one of the most prestigious spirits competitions globally, evaluates thousands of entries through rigorous blind tastings conducted by a panel of seasoned industry experts. A Double Gold Medal signifies unanimous Gold ratings from all judges, highlighting the exceptional quality of Hedonistas de la Fe’s Cuishe Mezcal.Handcrafted in the heart of Oaxaca, Hedonistas de la Fe Mezcals are the result of time-honored traditions passed down through four generations. Maestro Mezcalero Kaín Santiago leads the production, ensuring each batch embodies the authentic spirit of the region. Utilizing only agave, fire, and water, the brand remains dedicated to producing small-batch, additive-free Mezcals that reflect the rich heritage and terroir of Oaxaca.These recent honors at the SFWSC add to Hedonistas de la Fe’s growing list of accolades, including previous recognition at the Bartender Spirits Awards. The brand’s Espadín expression, which earned a Silver Medal at the SFWSC, continues to be celebrated for its balanced flavor profile and artisanal craftsmanship.For more information about Hedonistas de la Fe Mezcal and its award-winning expressions, please visit www.hedonistasdelafe.com

