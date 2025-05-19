GPRS Celebrates New Members of its President’s Club

GPRS continues to celebrate the unparalleled subsurface damage prevention services provided by its team of Project Managers with the announcement of its 2024 Quality Service Award recipients and President’s Club members.

Accolade recognizes Project Managers who have achieved 100% subsurface damage prevention in a consecutive five-year period

Honored to recognize our Project Managers for earning the Quality Service Award and the President's Club Award for consistently helping clients visualize their infrastructure with excellence.” — Jim James, GPRS President

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPRS continues to celebrate the unparalleled subsurface damage prevention services provided by its team of Project Managers with the announcement of its 2024 Quality Service Award recipients and President’s Club members.The Quality Service Award is given annually to the Maumee, Ohio-based company’s Project Managers who completed an entire year with no at-fault utility strikes.The President’s Club Hall of Fame recognizes GPRS team members who have the distinct honor of achieving 100% subsurface damage prevention over a consecutive five-year period.“I'm incredibly honored to recognize our Project Managers who have earned the Quality Service Award for having a perfect year in helping our clients visualize their infrastructure and those who’ve achieved the President's Club Award for maintaining that same exceptional standard for at least 5 consecutive years,” said GPRS President Jim James. “At GPRS we take great pride in our commitment to ensuring our clients can complete their projects safely and on time and these Project Managers are setting the standard on our drive towards 100% subsurface damage prevention.”In 2024, 228 Project Managers were honored with the Quality Service Award. To put this into perspective, the company successfully completed over 116,000 jobs while maintaining a 99.8% accuracy rate in utility locating and concrete scanning for the seventh year in a row.GPRS welcomed seven new President’s Club members: Ali Baxter, Nate Fleming, Juan Garcia, Brian Gifford, Joseph Matyi, Jordan Osborne, and Parker Schings. The company also recognized 11 Project Managers who have gone six consecutive years without an at-fault strike: Ryan Catlett, Jacob Cunningham, Peter Eastlund, Alex Hershey, Allyn Hirsch, Eddie Holden, Steve Logue, Daniel Slachta, Jay Tate, David Terrill, and Kody Tolleson.“Their level of precision reflects not only elite technical skill, but a deep commitment to safety , accountability, and attention to detail as well as an unwillingness to settle for good enough,” James said. “Congratulations to each of these team members for an incredible achievement!”At GPRS, safety is always on our radar. Our nationwide team of over 500 Project Managers maintain a 99.8%+ rate of accuracy when conducting utility locating and concrete imaging services. We Intelligently Visualize The Built Worldto keep your projects on time, on budget, and safe.What can we help you visualize? Visit gp-radar.com to learn more and schedule a service today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.