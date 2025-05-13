Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Perry County Bancorp Inc. and Du Quoin State Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Perry County Bancorp Inc., Du Quoin, Illinois and Du Quoin State Bank, Du Quoin, Illinois

Written Agreement dated April 26, 2023 (PDF)

Terminated May 7, 2025

