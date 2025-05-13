Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Perry County Bancorp Inc. and Du Quoin State Bank
May 13, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Perry County Bancorp Inc. and Du Quoin State Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Perry County Bancorp Inc., Du Quoin, Illinois and Du Quoin State Bank, Du Quoin, Illinois
Written Agreement dated April 26, 2023 (PDF)
Terminated May 7, 2025
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
