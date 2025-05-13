Elite Digital Agency Named Official Digital Partner for RGD’s 2025 DesignThinkers Conference

Elite Digital Agency announces its official partnership with the RGD’s prestigious DesignThinkers Conference.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Digital Agency, a leading digital marketing agency in Toronto, is proud to announce its official partnership with the RGD’s prestigious DesignThinkers Conference as the selected web development partner for 2025.Organized by the Association of Registered Graphic Designers (RGD), the DesignThinkers Conference is Canada’s largest graphic design event, uniting creative professionals from around the world. With a focus on shaping the future of communication design, the conference explores the intersection of strategy, creativity, and human-centered design.In 2025, the conference will take place in:Vancouver: May 13-14 at the Vancouver PlayhouseToronto: October 01-02 at Meridian HallAs a full-service digital marketing and web design agency, Elite Digital will provide end-to-end support for the DesignThinkers digital experience, including website development, online infrastructure, and user interface enhancements tailored to conference attendees, speakers, and sponsors.“We're incredibly honoured to support a landmark event like DesignThinkers, which is so integral to the creative community in Canada,” said Robert Burko, CEO of Elite Digital. “As a digital marketing agency rooted in innovation, it's exciting to help elevate the online presence and user journey for such an iconic design-forward experience.”Hilary Ashworth, executive director for the DesignThinkers Conference, added, “Elite Digital stood out as a collaborative and capable partner with a deep understanding of how technology can elevate the attendee experience. We’re thrilled to have their support as we prepare for this year’s events in Vancouver and Toronto.”With a proven track record spanning over 20 years, Elite Digital continues to be a top-rated web design agency and digital transformation partner for forward-thinking brands and organizations across North America. This partnership reinforces the agency’s mission to create cutting-edge, user-first digital experiences for events that shape industries.About DesignThinkers ConferenceDesignThinkers is Canada’s premier annual design conference, presented by RGD, bringing together visionaries from branding, UX, motion, advertising, and beyond. The conference explores how design can impact business, culture, and society through talks, workshops, and networking with the world’s top creative minds. Learn more at designthinkers.com About Elite Digital AgencyElite Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency Toronto businesses trust for innovative web solutions, campaign strategy, and digital experiences that drive engagement. From strategy and creative to development and analytics, Elite Digital transforms how brands connect with their audiences online. Visit elitedigitalagency.com to learn more.

