Off-Stage and Into the Vines: Laces and Limos Unveils Exclusive Vineyard Escape for BottleRock Weekend

Festivalgoers can escape the crowds for a chef-prepared vineyard lunch—arriving in style via tuk-tuk, just minutes from BottleRock

Napa tour company is debuting a one-of-a-kind luxury escape created especially for BottleRock festival-goers

It’s giving VIP energy—like the kind of wine country moment you’ll post about before you even sit down— a backstage pass to wine country” — Chel, Founder of Laces and Limos

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 72 hours only, Laces and Limos — the boutique tour company behind Napa Valley’s most immersive and coveted experiences—is unlocking private vineyard access for BottleRock weekend. "The BottleRock Escape", a two-hour vineyard experience that blends farm-to-table dining, limited production wines and breathtaking scenery - all timed perfectly between sets.Designed for the discerning festival-goer, this elevated escape offers exclusive access to a private vineyard table— reachable only by Laces and Limos’ signature tuk-tuks. It’s a rare glimpse of Napa’s most coveted countryside, wrapped in luxury and perfectly timed so you’re back before the next set begins.“With all the BottleRock buzz, we wanted to create something exclusive yet unexpected. A way for people to easily slip away to the actual vineyards, reset in the most magical setting and be back before the next act hits the stage,” says Chel, founder of Laces and Limos. "It’s giving VIP energy—like the kind of wine country moment you’ll post about before you even sit down— a backstage pass to wine country.”Details at a GlanceDates: May 23–25, 2025 (BottleRock Festival Weekend)Duration: 2 hoursWhat’s Included: Roundtrip tuk-tuk transport, a chef-curated farm-to-table lunch, exclusive vineyard access, wine pairings and scenic photo opsAvailability: Limited daily spots; advance reservations requiredLocation: Private vineyard tucked away minutes from downtown Napa and the BottleRock festival groundsAbout Laces and LimosLaces and Limos is a boutique Napa Valley tour company known for its one-of-a-kind wine country experiences aboard eco-friendly tuk-tuks. Blending adventure, luxury, and insider access, Laces and Limos takes guests off the beaten path to discover hidden vineyards, private tastings, and chef-driven meals in unforgettable settings. Founded with a passion for storytelling and hospitality, Laces and Limos offers curated escapes that go beyond the glass—inviting travelers to sip, savor, and explore Napa like never before.For media inquiries, interviews, or access to experience it firsthand, contact Chel at chel@lacesandlimos.com. Because if you’re not covering this, you’re missing one of the most unique, buzz-worthy and unexpected things to do over over BottleRock weekend.

