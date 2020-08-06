Laces and Limos Launching New Contactless Napa Valley Experience
Laces and Limos will offer visitors a brand-new, contact-less, custom tour and multi-day option featuring elevated electric bicycles that suite your styleNAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of California Governor Newsom’s order closing all indoor businesses, Napa Valley tour company Laces and Limos is launching a new service to customers that will expand on their current outdoor activity offerings. Featuring electric two-wheel bicycles from manufacturers Bluejay Bikes, Laces and Limos will be the first and only tour company to offer a contact-less and exclusive Napa Wine Tour featuring these sleek, eco-chic bicycles.
“With such a demand for more safe, outdoor activities on the rise, investing in a fleet of electric bicycles seemed like a no-brainer to me and then I discovered Bluejay Bicycles,” says partner Michelle Helms. “They not only have some of the best parts available but they are super cute and Instagram ready. Plus, they go up to 20mph, I absolutely love the ride and trust me, I am no athlete."
Laces and Limos will begin offering a self-guided, single day E-Bike experience or you can opt in for a multi-day adventure including their infamous open-air Tuk-Tuks, touring Napa Valley "safari" Style and on Day two you're off on your own self-guided experience, visiting exclusive wineries by electric bicycle.
"Knowing how to pivot your business is key as an entrepreneur. Before COVID-19, I didn't even know what a 'pivot' meant but I knew my small business would not survive unless I thought out-of-the-box," Helms said. "Now I know and as hard as things got, it was my focus and forward thinking that saved, keeping things going and our customers connected."
Due to a high demand and limited availability, both of these experiences are available by advanced reservation only. Pricing and description of activities can be found here.
Get outside, stay outside and most important stay safe - And when the time is right, we look forward to sharing the Napa Valley Spirit with you
Laces and Limos is a Napa Valley Tour Company featuring unique, open-air wine tours, "safari" style and other off-road adventures. The L&L tour has quickly become known as a Napa Valley "must-do" experience for those looking to get off the beaten path and more of an exclusive insight into the best kept secrets and hidden gems across the valley. Wine tours are private and curated exclusively for every single guest.
