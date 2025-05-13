Durham School Services Bus Driver Alvin Stokes Jr. Receives Excellence in Transportation Award in Michigan

Alvin proudly showing off his award plaque.

REDFORD UNION, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alvin Stokes Jr., bus driver for Durham School Services, has been recognized with an Excellence in Transportation Award for his dedication to going above and beyond in providing excellent service to his students and community.Stokes initially drove for Durham during the pandemic and recently returned to drive for the company in May of last year. In the nomination submitted by his peer, they noted that Alvin “is very helpful to the students and the parents. He goes above and beyond service. If he sees anything wrong, he makes our company aware of it. He drives his bus very safely and he abides by all the rules and regulations of a bus.”The Excellence in Transportation Award is peer-nominated and awarded annually. It aims to recognize transportation staff who go above and beyond to demonstrate service excellence, and is presented by Wayne RESA, a regional educational service agency, and the Wayne County Transportation Supervisors Association. One winner from each school district is selected by a committee and the winners are recognized at an Excellence in Transportation Banquet surrounded by peers, family, the school districts, and community members.“Alvin is a wonderful driver who cares so much about his students and is well-deserving of the Excellence in Transportation Award,” said Melanie Hamilton, General Manager, Durham School Services. “He has a great rapport with his students and has a knack in making jokes and making them laugh, all the while ensuring he gets them to school safely every day. Moreover, he is a team player who never hesitates to lend a helping hand when needed. Our team is incredibly proud of Alvin and grateful to have him back on our team. Congratulations, Alvin, and thank you for always going the extra mile for your students and the community.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

