Hedges & Company Automotive Digital Marketing Agency Hedges & Company got AI referral traffic to go from a few visits per month, to 300 after optimizing a website for AI search.

Automotive digital marketing agency reports double-digit increases in engagement from AI-driven search platforms

These AI optimization case studies show that AI search is a new layer of consumer search behavior.” — Jon Hedges

HUDSON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedges & Company, a leading automotive digital marketing agency, released three new case studies detailing optimizing websites for AI search done by parts and accessories shoppers. The case studies show how strategic updates to website content and structured data markup/schema resulted in measurable improvements in referral traffic and engagement from AI-driven platforms.Hedges & Company specializes in search engine optimization (SEO) for automotive parts and accessories websites. The firm conducted the case studies to evaluate how websites improved in AI search results on platforms powered by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and others.“These AI optimization case studies show that AI search optimization is a new layer of consumer search behavior. Automotive aftermarket companies should embrace changes brought by AI for their digital marketing,” said Jon Hedges, President of Hedges & Company.Across all three case studies, websites saw an average 10% increase in engaged sessions per active user, and a 15% increase in engagement rate, according to Google Analytics data. There was also a 26% decrease in average engagement time per session, suggesting visitors found information more quickly through optimized AI-targeted content.The case studies detail specific on-page content changes and the implementation of schema markup to improve content clarity for AI platforms. Graphs included in the report show consistent month-over-month growth in AI referral traffic following the updates.# # #About Hedges & Company Hedges & Company is a full-service automotive digital marketing agency focused exclusively on the $41 billion eCommerce channel of the automotive aftermarket. Founded in 2004, the agency provides SEO, paid search (PPC), analytics, mailing lists, and data-driven marketing solutions for manufacturers, distributors, and eCommerce retailers in the automotive industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.