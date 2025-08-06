MRT Performance Unveils Street Race Catback Exhaust System for 2023 and Newer Chevrolet Corvette Z06

MRT 304 Stainless Cat-back C8 Z06 91S226 Top View of MRT 304 Stainless Cat-back C8 Z06 91S226 MRT 304 Stainless Cat-back C8 Z06 91S226 - Installed

Improve Horsepower, Performance, Efficiency, and Exhaust Sound with This New Stainless Steel C8 Corvette Exhaust System

The Chevy Z06 package is a beast and a high-performing machine that offers great track experiences. At MRT, we decided to transform this racecar into an absolutely wicked machine with racecar sound.” — Scott Hoag, CEO of MRT Performance

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRT Performance , a leading automotive performance engineering company based in Plymouth, Michigan, today announced the launch of its newest exhaust system: the 2023 and up C8 Corvette Z06 Street Race Catback exhaust . This latest addition to MRT's Sports Car Line-up transforms the already formidable Z06 into what the company calls "an absolutely wicked machine with an exotic race car sound."Engineered for Maximum PerformanceThe MRT Street Race catback system features a straight-through mid-pipe design constructed from premium 3-inch T304 stainless steel, engineered specifically to showcase the Z06 Corvette's V8 engine sounds. The system deletes the factory muffler and incorporates a dual Y-pipe exhaust configuration that maximizes airflow while minimizing back pressure, delivering both performance gains and an unmistakable auditory signature. You can check out the C8 exhaust upgrade in action on their YouTube Channel."The Chevy Z06 package is a beast and a high-performing machine that offers great track experiences," said Scott Hoag, CEO of MRT Performance. "At MRT, we decided to transform this race car into an absolutely wicked machine with an exotic race car sound. An upgraded Z06 with the MRT Street Race exhaust telegraphs how wild your Corvette ride is about to get. If you're a sports car enthusiast, the sound of the MRT exhaust will plant you firmly in the performance car mindset."Direct-Fit Installation with Professional SupportMRT designed the Street Race catback as a direct-fit installation that utilizes the rear bumper faux quad tips while retaining all factory emission components. The comprehensive installation process takes approximately six hours and requires the removal of the Z06 rear bumper to access the stock exhaust system. Due to the complexity of the installation, MRT recommends professional installation and offers installation services at their Plymouth, Michigan facility.American-Made Quality and WarrantyTrue to MRT's commitment to American manufacturing, the company designs, engineers, and manufactures all exhaust systems in the USA. The Street Race catback system features high-flow mandrel-bent tubes for reduced exhaust pressure and utilizes T304 stainless steel construction for superior corrosion resistance. MRT backs all products with their limited lifetime warranty, demonstrating confidence in their manufacturing quality and engineering excellence.About MRT PerformanceFounded in Plymouth, Michigan, MRT Performance specializes in high-performance automotive exhaust systems and modifications. The company's engineering team focuses on delivering products that enhance both performance and sound characteristics while maintaining reliability and durability. MRT's comprehensive product line serves sports car enthusiasts and performance vehicle owners seeking premium aftermarket solutions.The 2023+ C8 Corvette Z06 Street Race Catback exhaust is available now through MRT's online catalog at Shopmrt.com. Installation services and technical support are available by calling 734-455-5807.For exhaust sound demonstrations and installation guidance, visit MRT's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@MRT.Product Availability: The MRT 2023+ C8 Corvette Z06 Street Race Catback exhaust is available for immediate shipping through Shopmrt.com.

C8 Z06 Street Race Cat Back Exhaust

