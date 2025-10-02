ShopMRT Launches 'Offroad October' Campaign with Exclusive Sponsorship of The Feud All Terrain Rally

Classic Bronco MRT Logo Image - Storefront Bronco King of the Hill Axle Back Exhaust Bronco Raptor King of the Hill H-Pipe

Leading Off-Road Retailer Partners with North Carolina Bronco Club for Epic Jeep vs. Bronco Showdown

October is the time for off-roaders to gear up for fall. Our partnership with the NCBC and The Feud Rally shows our commitment to the off-road community, with the best products and prices of the year.” — Scott Hoag, CEO of MRT Performance

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRT Engineered Performance , a premium performance exhaust manufacturer for off-road enthusiasts, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated "Offroad October" Sale, and sponsorship of The Feud All Terrain Rally hosted by the North Carolina Bronco Club.The month-long celebration of off-road culture will culminate in an epic battle between two legendary 4x4 platforms – Jeep and Ford Bronco – as drivers test their skills and vehicles against challenging terrain in West Virginia's rugged landscape."October represents the perfect time for off-road enthusiasts to gear up for fall adventures," said Scott Hoag, CEO of MRT Performance. "Our partnership with the North Carolina Bronco Club and The Feud rally demonstrates our commitment to supporting the off-road community while providing the best products and prices of the year."Event Highlights & Community ImpactThe Feud All Terrain Rally promises to be a weekend of intense competition, featuring:Head-to-head challenges between Jeep and Bronco teamsTechnical trail courses designed to test vehicle capabilitiesCommunity gathering for off-road enthusiasts across the SoutheastOffroad October Sale DetailsThroughout October, ShopMRT customers can take advantage of significant savings across all off-road exhaust systems...10% off Mountain River Trail products $100 or more, no coupon necessary!The Mountain River Trail Series : Ford Bronco and Maverick Tremor, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, RAM TRX and RHO, and the Toyota Tacoma.Specific products: Bronco Axle Backs, Maverick SideKicks, RHO Mid Pipes, Rubicon 392 H pipeParticipants of the event have the opportunity to win a set of Bronco MRT No Drill Hood Struts in a raffle, and they can enjoy an additional 10% off MRT products using code BISCUIT10 at ShopMRT.com.The campaign features special promotional pricing, bundle deals, and exclusive rally merchandise available only during the October promotional period.About ShopMRTMRT Engineered Performance has established itself as a trusted source for high-quality off-road exhaust systems, serving customers nationwide with competitive pricing, expert product knowledge, and exceptional customer service. The company specializes in products for popular off-road vehicles including Jeep, Ford Bronco, Toyota, and Chevrolet platforms.About the North Carolina Bronco ClubThe North Carolina Bronco Club is a community organization dedicated to promoting safe and responsible off-road recreation while supporting Ford Bronco enthusiasts throughout the region. The club organizes regular trail rides, technical workshops, and community events.Event Information:The Feud All Terrain RallyOct 17, 2025 8:00 AM - Oct 19, 2025 12:00 PM in Matewan, West VirginiaEvent Information: https://www.thefeudoffroad.com/events Follow the action: #OffroadOctober #TheFeudRally #ShopMRT #JeepVsBronco

