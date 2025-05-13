Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Plastic Recycling Startup Launches in Pittsylvania

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Green Recycle USA LLC, a start-up company that will process and recycle industrial plastic waste, is investing $4.3 million to launch in an existing warehouse in Pittsylvania County. The company’s goal is to create a more sustainable solution for plastic waste and to reduce the amount of industrial plastic waste sent to landfills. The project will create 28 new jobs.

“We are proud to welcome Green Recycle to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By reducing the amount of plastic waste that ends up in our landfills, Green Recycle is helping us protect our environment, create good jobs, and set a powerful example for responsible innovation. We’re excited to support their mission and see the positive impact on Virginia.”

“This project isn’t just about recycling – it’s about rethinking how we use materials and ensuring future generations become inspired by these innovative practices,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “We’re excited to see the positive impact Green Recycle will bring to our region.”

Green Recycle will collect industrial plastic waste and undergo a recycling process to convert it to raw material, which will be used in the production of new products as post-industrial regrind. The final products will be sold and distributed to manufacturers and users, ranging from packaging materials to automotive parts, construction materials, and consumer goods. Green Recycle aims to recycle over 2,000 tons of plastic waste annually. Green Recycle shortlisted three potential locations: one in Virginia and two in neighboring states. After extensive research and careful consideration, the company decided to move forward with the Pittsylvania County location.

“At the heart of our mission is a simple belief that industrial progress and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,” said Green Recycle USA LLC Founder & CEO Pramod Raghav. “By transforming plastic waste into valuable resources, we’re not just recycling—we’re rethinking the future of sustainability in industry. We hope to inspire and unite manufacturing units, businesses, and community leaders across the region to work together in building a truly circular economy, one that benefits not only today’s industries but also future generations. Through collaboration and shared commitment, we can create a cleaner environment, generate green jobs, and spark economic revitalization in Pittsylvania County and beyond.”

“Green Recycle USA’s investment in Pittsylvania County is a shining example of innovation meeting sustainability,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “These types of innovative manufacturing solutions are a pathway to a cleaner future and stronger economy. I’m looking forward to seeing its success.”

“Manufacturing has long been a key industry for Southern Virginia, and I am pleased to see the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission play a role in bringing a new manufacturing business to the region,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “This is another example of a company choosing to locate in Southern Virginia because of our top-notch workforce and availability of sites and structures to meet any company’s needs. I look forward to welcoming a new member of our business community!”

“Green Recycle USA is an exciting addition to Pittsylvania County’s diverse industrial base, bringing state-of-the-art recycling and manufacturing technology to the region,” said Southern Virginia Regional Alliance Executive Director Linda Green. “In addition to creating jobs, the company will serve as a critical resource for area businesses pursuing zero waste goals, contributing to the economic vitality of Southern Virginia.”

“Congratulations to Green Recycle USA for selecting Pittsylvania County for its plastics recycling facility,” said Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority Chairman Dr. Joey Faucette. “We’re delighted they will pursue their commitment to being on the forefront of creating a more sustainable future. Pittsylvania County successfully competed with two other states to bring Green Recycle to Southside Virginia and that decision continues to prove that Pittsylvania County is a great place to do business. I also applaud my fellow board members of the Industrial Development Authority, the county’s economic development staff, county leadership, and especially Green Recycle for working as a team to make this vision a reality.”

“The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is delighted to welcome Green Recycle USA to the Westover District and we are especially excited that Pittsylvania County will be on the cutting edge of innovative plastics recycling,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Tucker. “This investment is an outstanding addition to the county’s growing portfolio of diverse businesses and provides the county and our citizens with jobs and revenue. The board looks forward to a long-working relationship with Green Recycle and wishes it continued success.”

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of Green Recycle to Pittsylvania County and the Westover District, bringing new job opportunities for our citizens and turning an existing warehouse space into a modern plastics recycling facility,” said Westover District Supervisor Murray Whittle. “It’s also refreshing to know that Pittsylvania County will be home to a company working toward a greener and cleaner environment for our children and grandchildren. I thank Green Recycle for its confidence in our county and hope it enjoys a bright future here for many years to come.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance and Pittsylvania County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pittsylvania County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a grant for $26,500 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project.