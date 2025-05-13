The Black Empowerment & Community Council Presents the 2025 Vanguard Awards Gala: The Golden Renaissance

The Black Empowerment & Community Council (BECC) is proud to announce its second annual Vanguard Awards Gala.

We are gathering to honor Black excellence in a space that once excluded us. That makes this moment powerful and historic.” — Tiffany Jeffers, President of BECC

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Golden Renaissance, taking place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at The St. Cloud Civic Center. This event will mark BECC ’s 1-year anniversary and serve as a powerful celebration of culture, community, and leadership across Osceola County.Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, this year’s gala will honor a dynamic group of Vanguard Awardees. These are individuals who are shaping the future of our community through excellence in public service, education, entrepreneurship, the arts, health, and social justice.“We’re here to honor those who pour into our people daily and remind the community of our shared power and purpose,” said Tiffany Jeffers, President of BECC. “We are gathering to honor Black excellence in a space that once excluded us. That makes this moment powerful and historic.”This year’s gala carries even deeper significance as it unfolds against the backdrop of recent progress in Osceola County. The City of St. Cloud, once known as a sundown town that excluded Black residents after dark, has publicly acknowledged its past and taken steps toward reconciliation. To celebrate Black excellence in such a space is a bold step forward and a testament to the resilience and power of community-led change.The evening will feature:•Live performances and special guest entertainment•An elegant dinner and open bar•Professional networking opportunities•Honoree spotlight interviews and celebration moments•Live music by JP and the Elements•Cultural experiences and activations celebrating Black excellenceGuests are encouraged to dress in theme-inspired formalwear, blending contemporary elegance with vintage Harlem flair.Tickets are now available and include dinner, drinks, and full access to the evening’s programming. A portion of the proceeds supports BECC’s year-round programming, community events, youth development initiatives, and scholarship fund.Event Details:Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 6pm – 9pmLocation: St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St, St Cloud, FL 34769Tickets: Visit https://www.beccouncil.org/gala to purchaseFor media inquiries, sponsorships, or group ticket information, please contact Melanie L. Denny at mdenny@beccouncil.org***About BECC:The Black Empowerment & Community Council (BECC) is a nonprofit organization committed to uplifting, connecting, and mobilizing the Black community in Osceola County through initiatives focused on education, economic empowerment, public safety, health, and social justice. Learn more at beccouncil.org

