Sean James Named Exclusive Stylist Behind Jamie Lee Curtis’ Powerful New Hair Transformation

Sean James. Jamie Lee Curtis Charlie Sheen and Sean James. Photo Courtesy of Sean James.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a moment that’s resonating across Hollywood and social media alike, legendary actress Jamie Lee Curtis unveiled her empowering new haircut on Instagram. The man behind the transformative “big chop” is none other than celebrity stylist Sean James.

The unapologetically bare-faced, makeup-free Curtis recently shared her updated look, hailing the haircut as more than a style choice, a statement of self-acceptance and liberation. She credited James for his long-standing creative partnership and unmatched ability to help her feel like her most authentic self.

“I woke up this morning and thought, ‘OK, now I look like me,’” Curtis wrote in her candid Instagram caption to thank Sean James, adding that he has “been in charge of this haircut for a LONG time.”

The look, featuring Curtis’ signature short silver hair, freshly reimagined with James’ precise craftsmanship, reflects a broader conversation the actress has championed for years: the beauty of authenticity. Curtis wrote that her haircut “gives me the freedom to exist with no make-up and very little fuss,” calling it a source of confidence she had never known.

Sean James, whose impressive portfolio includes work with A-list stars and red carpet regulars, said of the collaboration:

“Jamie has always been a visionary, fiercely original, boldly herself. To be the one she trusts with something as intimate and symbolic as her hair is an honor I don’t take lightly. This cut isn’t just about style, it’s about identity, autonomy, and aging with power.”

James' work with Curtis comes at a pivotal moment, as the actress prepares for the highly anticipated Freakier Friday release in theaters on August 8. Her bold style and defiant embrace of natural beauty are already sparking conversation across the entertainment and beauty industries.

This latest collaboration only further cements Sean James’ position as one of the industry’s most sought-after and trusted stylists, one who helps clients do more than look good: he helps them be seen.

About Sean James

Sean James is an award-winning celebrity stylist and groomer known for his visionary approach and artistry in shaping iconic looks for Hollywood’s elite. His work spans film, television, editorial, and red carpet events, and his reputation is built on trust, transformation, and timeless style. James is a renowned celebrity stylist and a proud member of IATSE Local 706, where he has earned four nominations for the prestigious 706 Guild Awards in both Hair and Makeup. With a career spanning television, film, and fashion, Sean is known for his visionary talent and impeccable artistry.

James works on The Wall for NBC with host Chris Hardwick and regularly styles Phil Keoghan for The Amazing Race and Tough as Nails. His recent work includes crafting the look for Jamie Lee Curtis’s new character in Scarpetta, the highly anticipated series starring Nicole Kidman, which just debuted at Amazon’s Upfronts in New York. He also cuts the hair of actor Cole Sprouse.

Beyond the screen, Sean advises several top beauty brands, offering his expertise in hair, makeup, and industry trends. He is represented by Frank Moore at the Celestine Agency and can be found on Instagram @seanjameshair.

For more information about Sean James, visit: https://www.celestineagency.com/hair/sean-james-0

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.