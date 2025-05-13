California Closets Sponsors First-Ever Raleigh St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway

The California Closets team at the floor signing. The exterior of the dream home. Graziella Marengi and Ariel Chenworth signing the floor.

California Closets Supports Community, Contributes Custom Closet Solution to St. Jude Charity Event.

St. Jude represents hope, healing, and the power of community — values that deeply align with who we are as a brand.” — Graziella Marengi, Co-Owner

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Closets is proud to be one of the local sponsors of the Triangle’s inaugural St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway , a milestone initiative aimed at raising critical funds to support the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As part of their contribution, California Closets donated a custom-designed closet solution to the Dream Home.This highly anticipated event invites the community to purchase $100 tickets, with each ticket entering the buyer into a drawing to win a stunning new home while supporting St. Jude’s mission — to understand, treat, and ultimately defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food — making every ticket sold a life-changing act of generosity.“St. Jude represents hope, healing, and the power of community — values that deeply align with who we are as a brand,” said Graziella Marengi, Co-Franchise Owner of California Closets Raleigh. “It’s an incredible honor to support this initiative, and to know that our work is part of a home that symbolizes so much more than four walls — it symbolizes life, love, and second chances.”To celebrate the launch of the Dream Home, California Closets joined other partners at the Floor Signing event, where sponsors were invited to leave a permanent message of support on the home’s subfloor before carpet installation. These words of encouragement will remain beneath the surface as a quiet foundation of love and purpose.“We were truly moved to stand beside so many like-minded partners and sign the floor together,” Marengi added. “Moments like that remind us that design can be more than beautiful — it can be meaningful. This initiative speaks directly to our Brand of Belonging, and we’re grateful to play a small role in something so impactful.”St. Jude became familiar with California Closets through the Richmond location, recognizing shared values of innovation, community, and change-making. For St. Jude, it’s about partnering with those who can move the needle — and they see that spirit in California Closets.Tickets for the Raleigh St. Jude Dream HomeGiveaway are on sale now. A $100 donation reserves your entry for the chance to win the beautifully designed home while supporting a mission that changes lives every day.For more information about California Closets and partnership opportunities, visit www.californiaclosets.com North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421 Glenwood Ave. Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd. Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd. Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451To book a complimentary design consultation, visit https://www.locations.californiaclosets.com/nc/wilmington About California ClosetsAs leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.