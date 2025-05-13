Learn about caves at May 23 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Caves are unique habitats that provide either permanent or temporary homes for a number of wildlife species.

People can learn more about caves and the animals that live in them at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Caves: Springtime in the Dark” on May 23. This free online program, which will be from 3-4 p.m., is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207656

At this event, MDC Naturalist J.D. Kennedy will discuss cave habitats and what happens in a Missouri cave during spring. He will talk about how spring is the time bats emerge from caves. He will also have fun facts about other animals that utilize caves throughout the year.

Though this program is free, registration is required. Register by using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period when participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.