Learn to hunt wildlife with a camera at Busch Shooting Range’s Outdoor Photography class Feb. 17

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Hunting seasons may be winding down, so it’s time to put away the ammo and break out the memory cards, or even film if that’s your preference. As spring approaches, it becomes hunting season with a camera—and there are no restricted species or limits.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a free Outdoor Photography program Tuesday, Feb. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. It will help photographers to learn how to sight in their lenses to create those Instagram-worthy shots. The class is open to anyone age 14 years and up.

“Most hunting seasons are coming to a close, but it is very rewarding to get out and take photographs of the animals in their natural habitat,” said MDC Outdoor Education Manager Bryant Hertel. “A great wildlife photo is a lasting trophy you can share with your friends, family, and on social media.”

Getting that great shot is about getting a great camera, and more about mastering the right skills and techniques. This program will dive into the basics of outdoor photography and arm participants with the knowledge to improve their wildlife photos. It will cover equipment, techniques, and how to locate and hide to get the best possible photograph. Improving field craft is the most effective way to land impressive shots.

Outdoor Photography is a free program; however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ow3.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

