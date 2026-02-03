MDC hosts free DIY bird feeder workshops for all ages Feb. 14 at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center

Body

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – A bird feeder outside a window can be a great way to experience wildlife, even in the chilly winter months. Naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will lead free workshops helping visitors to make their own bird feeders on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Staff will offer two versions of the program - one is appropriate for older children and adults, and the other for young children.

The morning workshop, held from 10 – 11:30 a.m., is intended for anyone ages 10 and older. Participants will learn how the right combination of seeds, feeder types, and landscaping choices can bring a variety of birds to their own backyards. MDC naturalists will provide materials and instructions for each participant to build three styles of feeders to take home. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213609.

The afternoon workshop, held from 1-2 p.m., is intended for young children ages 3-6. After a bird-based story time, MDC naturalists will help children craft their own age-appropriate bird feeders to take home and hang in their backyard. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213610. Parents do not need to register separately.

Burr Oak Woods Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd. in Blue Springs. Email susan.harris@mdc.mo.gov with any questions.

Look for other free MDC programs in the area at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.