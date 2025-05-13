MDC offering two-day Alternative Methods Catfishing Clinic June 13 – 14 at Columbia Bottom

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—There’s more than one way to catch a cat. While angling for catfish using a rod and reel may be the most recognized method, there are alternative methods that can be very effective too. These include using trotlines, jug lines, and limb lines.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages anglers to discover these techniques by attending a two-day Alternative Methods Catfishing Clinic, Friday and Saturday, June 13 – 14 at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake. The clinic is free and open to ages nine an up.

“Using alternative methods to harvest catfish from Missouri waters has a rich tradition in our state and is an exciting way to enjoy Missouri’s rivers,” said MDC Conservation Educator, Scott Boyd. “If you have never used alternative catfishing methods or just want to enhance your skills, then this clinic is for you,” Boyd said.

MDC’s St. Louis regional staff and conservation agents are partnering to conduct the clinic. All equipment and supplies will be provided. The Alternative Methods Catfishing Clinic is free, but participants must register in advance and be able to attend June 13 and 14. To register, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4CC. Only those who can commit to both days should register.

The two-day schedule for the clinic will be as follows:

Friday, 4 – 6 p.m.

Meet in the visitor center classroom to cover alternative catfishing topics such as:

Bank poles, vertical lines, and trot lines

Successful tactics and strategies

Catfish biology and season patterns

Water safety

Bait types

Regulations

Friday, 6 – 8 p.m.

Head to the water for hands on experience by setting and baiting trot lines on the river.

Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon.

Meet at the Columbia Bottom boat ramp to run and collect lines. This will be followed by a catfish cleaning demonstration.

Participants can bring their own PFDs; however, they will be provided for those who do not have them. PFDs must be worn while on boats. Attendees are encouraged to bring water and snacks/sack lunch.

All participants, unless exempt, must possess a valid Missouri fishing license. Harvested fish will be divided among participants. All registered participants under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

For questions or to learn more about the clinic contact Scott Boyd at Scott.Boyd@mdc.mo.gov.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at 801 Strodtman Road in north St. Louis County. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.

Note to visitors coming from Illinois: the west bound exit to Riverview Drive is currently closed. Victors must take the next exit at Lilac Drive and backtrack east along Dunn Road to Riverview Drive.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.