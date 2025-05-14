GIS Cloud appoints Andrew Loveless as Chief Revenue Officer to spearhead international growth

From left to right: Dino Ravnić (CEO), Andrew Loveless (CRO) and Igor Farkaš (COO)

With 300 clients in over 60 countries, Loveless joins GIS Cloud to scale the company into new verticals and strengthen strategic partnerships

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GIS Cloud , a pioneer in cloud-based geospatial technology, today announced the appointment of Andrew Loveless as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 20 years of international leadership in GEO and SaaS industries, Loveless will lead GIS Cloud’s global revenue strategy, enterprise sales, channel partnerships, and marketing.Loveless’ arrival comes at a pivotal moment as GIS Cloud accelerates its growth to meet rising demand for scalable solutions in infrastructure, utilities, environmental services, and government sectors.Loveless has held senior commercial roles at GE Capital, Ordnance Survey, and Accenture, leading global sales, channel development, and customer success programs. His unique blend of enterprise sales strategy and industry expertise will be critical as GIS Cloud scales into new verticals and strengthens strategic partnerships."GIS Cloud is experiencing a pivotal growth phase," said Loveless. "I was drawn to its impressive product, the real-world problems it solves, and its strong base of satisfied customers. In my experience, great technology, proven results, and an established brand is rare. I’m excited to help scale the company further."Building on its strong foundation, GIS Cloud is expanding its client base and scaling proven solutions, trusted by organisations such as WSP, AECOM, Quanta Services, American Tower and Metra, to support smarter operations and long-term digital transformation."We’re incredibly excited to welcome Andrew to the executive team," said Dino Ravnić, CEO and co-founder of GIS Cloud. "His deep understanding of complex, global environments and proven track record in driving growth aligns perfectly with our vision. Andrew will be instrumental in expanding our reach within the enterprise sector and deepening strategic relationships."With 300 clients in over 60 countries and a growing ecosystem of partners, GIS Cloud continues to deliver intuitive, scalable applications supporting data collection, analysis, and real-time collaboration."I look forward to working closely with Dino and the entire GIS Cloud team to help organisations unlock the power of location intelligence in scalable, collaborative, and accessible ways," added Loveless.About GIS CloudFounded in 2010, GIS Cloud was among the first to bring mapping to the cloud. Today, it delivers innovative solutions that democratise access to spatial data and empower organisations to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

