Lip Care Products Packaging Global Market Report 2025: An Insight Into Rejuvenating Trends

So, what's the current status and future prospects of the lip care products packaging market?

The lip care products packaging market size has grown strongly in recent years. It has seen a continuing expansion from $3.83 billion in 2024 to $4.12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. The steady surge in this historic period is attributed to increasing self-consciousness about health and beauty, growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products, increased demand for natural and organic lip care products, a rising popularity of organic lip care, and a spreading awareness about lip health.

What's the outlook in the coming years?

The lip care products packaging market size anticipates robust growth in the near future, projecting a rise to $5.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. The anticipated growth for the forecast period can be primarily attributed to developing self-care beauty regimes, an increasing awareness of the importance of lip health and hygiene, a growing trend of versatile lip glosses, increased demand for lip care, and a burgeoning consciousness about lip health. Main noteworthy trends for the forecast period include improvements in printing technology, innovative designs, emerging technologies, and smart packaging technologies.

What are the key growth drivers?

The main catapult for the growth of the lip care products packaging market is the escalating personal care and cosmetic industry. This includes skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrance, and hygiene products promoting beauty and wellness. This industry is experiencing a growth spurt primarily due to the rise in consumer awareness about skincare and beauty, bolstered by increasing disposable income and self-care trends. Lip care product packaging works in tandem with the personal care and cosmetics industry by enhancing product appeal, protection, and sustainability to meet consumer demands. An instance of this is when consumer spending rose, as reflected in a report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, US-based government agency, from $771 in 2021 to $866 in 2022, marking a remarkable 12.3% increase. Therefore, the growing personal care and cosmetics industry is a crucial driver for the lip care products packaging market.

Which industry players are steering the market trends?

Major companies operating in the lip care products packaging market are notably Amcor plc, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Silgan Holdings Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Albea S.A., AptarGroup Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Winpak Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., EPL Limited, The Plastek Group Inc., Burt's Bees Inc., Anomatic Corporation, Blistex Inc., GEKA GmbH, Lumson S.p.A., Cosmopak Ltd., and Sitons Propack Pvt. Ltd.

What's the emerging trend?

An emerging trend in the market is the major companies focusing on sustainable packaging, such as reusable aluminum cases, to lessen plastic waste. This is gaining ground due to the rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly products, reinforcing brand appeal through innovative and eco-conscious designs. A durability-enhanced, eco-friendly packaging solution in the form of reusable aluminum cases, significantly cuts down the requirement for single-use plastic containers. An instance that substantiates this trend is when in January 2023, Above & Beyond, a UK-based brand that sells beauty products, introduced a refillable lip balm in a resilient aluminum case. This was supplemented by refill pods made from Sulapac’s industrially compostable and biodegradable bio-based material. This initiative addresses the growing need to reduce plastic waste, targeting the elimination of over 600 million plastic lip balms that end up in landfills annually. The brand's approach aligns with its broader vision of creating a 'refillable universe' through eco-friendly product innovation.

How is the market segmented?

The lip care products packaging market covered in this report is segmented as per Packaging Type which includes Tubes, Sticks, Jars, Pots, Roll-on, Other Packaging Types. It is also divided according to Material Type such as Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paperboard, and Other Material Types. The market is also split based on the Distribution Channel into Online Retail, Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Other Distribution Channels. Finally, it's segmented based on the Application into Protection, Moisturization, Color Enhancement, and Treatment.

What are the regional insights?

Asia-Pacific emerged as the primary region dominating the lip care products packaging market in 2024. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

