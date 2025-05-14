BURN SECURES US$5 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM ELECTRIFI TO SCALE ELECTRIC COOKING IN KENYA

ECOA Induction Cooker customer Winfred Mathenge and Ecoa agent Susan Njeri at Kamakis, Kiambu County, Kenya ECOA Induction Cooker customer Winfred Mathenge at Kamakis, Kiambu County, Kenya I

BURN secures $5M from ElectriFI to deploy 100,000 ECOA electric stoves in Kenya, cutting fuel costs & 1.4M tons of CO₂ via IoT & PAYC tech.

Kenya’s electricity grid is over 90% renewable, yet more than 15 million households still cook with polluting fuels. This investment helps close that gap.” — Peter Scott, Founder and CEO of BURN

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BURN Africa’s leading clean cookstove manufacturer , distributor, and carbon project developer, has received a USD 5 million investment from EDFI Management Company (EDFI MC) through the EU Funded Electrification Financing Initiative (ElectriFI). This investment will allow over 100,000 Kenyan households to transition to clean, electric cooking—reducing household energy costs and eliminating an estimated 1.4M tons of CO₂ emissions over the product lifetime through BURN’s IoT-enabled ECOA Induction Cooker (ECOA IDC).Across Africa, over 600 million people have access to the grid but do not use it, they instead spend US$12 per week on charcoal, wood, or LPG. A key barrier to accessing electric cooking is the high upfront cost. ElectriFI will help BURN by scaling up the distribution of its IoT-enabled ECOA Induction stove, allowing households to reduce their fuel bills by 40% to 60% while generating high-integrity carbon credits.The ECOA IDC is equipped with innovative Pay As You Cook (PAYC) technology, integrated directly with mobile money payment systems and the ECOA Mobile App. This allows users to pay small amounts via their mobile phones, achieving full ownership within a year. This flexible financing approach makes electric cooking accessible for low-income households.The ElectriFI investment aligns with the European Union’s ambition to promote clean energy access, support local manufacturing, and foster climate resilience. It exemplifies how targeted, catalytic financing can mobilize broader investment and empower private businesses to drive sustainable impact at scale.Peter Scott, Founder and CEO of BURN, said, “Kenya’s electricity grid is over 90% renewable—yet more than 15 million households still cook with polluting fuels. This investment helps close that gap. With over 40,000 ECOA induction cookers already in homes across East and West Africa, we’re proving that electric cooking—designed and built in Africa—can be the future of clean, affordable energy access at scale.”This investment aligns with the European Union’s ambition to promote clean energy access, support local manufacturing, and foster climate resilience. It exemplifies how targeted, catalytic financing can mobilise broader investment and empower private businesses to drive sustainable impact at scale.Rodrigo Madrazo, CEO of EDFI Management Company, said: "Access to clean and affordable cooking solutions is essential for sustainable development.Through ElectriFI, we are proud to support BURN’s pioneering work that not only improves household health and reduces environmental degradation, but also strengthens local economies by creating manufacturing and distribution jobs across the value chain. Our investment underscores our commitment to driving private sector-led impact and accelerating the green transition in emerging markets."To date, BURN has distributed over 5 million clean cookstoves across Africa, transforming the lives of ~25 million+ people and preventing ~26 million tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.