BURN NAMED TO FAST COMPANY’S ANNUAL LIST OF THE WORLD’S MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES OF 2025

Ms. Margret Waithera from Kenya using BURN's ECOA IDC

BURN is honored to have been selected for our innovative work in transforming Africa’s clean cooking sector.” — Peter Scott, Founder and CEO of BURN

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BURN , Africa’s leading clean cookstove manufacturer, distributor, and carbon project developer, has been chosen by Fast Company as the #2 Most Innovative Company in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.Fast Company recognized BURN for its role in revolutionizing the clean cooking sector. BURN’s unique approach of blending in-country modern manufacturing, digital tracking, and home delivery has allowed BURN to scale to 9 countries and helped 28 million people save over $1.1 billion in fuel costs.Since 2011, BURN has sold 5.2 million biomass, LPG, and electric cooking appliances, including a cellular-enabled IoT Induction Cooker that allows customers to transition from inefficient traditional stoves to zero-emission cooking. These stoves are made affordable with carbon credit finance which reduces end-user cost by 60-90%. Once in use, the stoves generate the highest integrity carbon credits, which are ICVCM/CCP and CORSIA eligible, and fetch a premium (~USD25 per ton) at market.Peter Scott, Founder and CEO of BURN, said, “BURN is honored to have been selected for our innovative work in transforming Africa’s clean cooking sector. With three-stone fires and inefficient traditional stoves killing 600,000 people on the continent per year, eliminating indoor air pollution can save millions of lives. We are now positioned to roll out our lifesaving products to the 950 million people across the continent who still rely on dirty and inefficient stoves.”Every year Fast Company reviews companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of businesses through a competitive application process. Their list of the Most Innovative Companies shines a spotlight on companies shaping industry and culture through their innovations, celebrating those setting new standards in all sectors of the economy.ABOUT BURNHeadquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, BURN is now Africa’s leading clean cooking company and one of the only carbon project developers to cover the full carbon value chain, from project design and in-house monitoring to credit issuance. The company operates across 11 African countries, employing 3,000+ people. To date, BURN's efficient stoves have generated 9.5M Gold Standard credits, reduced indoor air pollution by 65-100%, and protected forests by saving over 16M tons of wood.Learn more at burnstoves.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.