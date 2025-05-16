Attorney and Author Cheryl R. Lee of BayVista Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of San Diego, one woman’s dedication to affordable housing and community development is making a significant impact. Cheryl R. Lee, renowned attorney and CEO of BayVista, has dedicated her life to legal services and non-profit management to support underserved communities. With a unique blend of expertise in law, real estate, and non-profit management, Attorney Lee exemplifies visionary leadership in transforming lives through affordable housing and community care initiatives.

Tracing Roots to Ambitions: A Personal and Professional Journey

Cheryl R. Lee’s journey began with an inspiring family background in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where her initial interest in real estate law was sparked. Growing up in a working-class neighborhood, real estate became a fascination as her parents owned several properties. The strong influence of her mother, who was a compassionate LPN for 35 years at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Centers, encouraged financial independence and educational achievements for her children, instilled in Cheryl the drive to succeed.

Her adventure into the world of law led Cheryl to San Diego and into the realm of banking, where she began as a real estate loan servicer at age 17 before beginning her undergraduate experiences in Boston —a role that perfectly married her growing legal expertise with her passion for real estate. Years later, this experience would seamlessly translate to a teaching career, enriching the academic experiences of budding lawyers through teaching stints at various law schools across the country.

A Commitment to Community and Education

Cheryl’s relentless dedication to affordable housing materialized at BayVista, where she began as a consultant in a major property sale. Her wealth of experience and community-driven focus landed her the prominent role of Chief Legal Counsel, eventually becoming CEO—a position that allowed her to champion the development of affordable housing within the San Diego area.

BayVista, initially seeded by senior members of the St Paul United Methodist Church who conceived of a mission to provide affordable housing, has been a pillar in the region since 1966. Under Cheryl’s stewardship, the organization has and is thriving, transitioning aging properties into new developments with a mission to empower communities and propagate dignity and creating legacy wealth for African Americans through home ownership and community services.

Tackling Challenges with Integrity

Cheryl faced formidable challenges, including uncovering and rectifying internal financial mismanagement that risked the organization’s mission. Her decisive action in addressing fraud within the framework of the organization showcased an unwavering commitment to integrity and accountability, ensuring that BayVista’s resources continued to serve the community rather than be derailed by malfeasance. Her leadership underscores her dedication to maintaining trust and transparency while safeguarding the organization’s legacy. She has even found herself contributing her own money to help keep BayVista going.

Building a Village, Empowering a Future

Throughout her tenure at BayVista, Cheryl Lee has successfully expanded the organization’s reach. Notably, BayVista is developing Lisbon Vista Heights, a trailblazing project comprising 24 energy-efficient single-family homes with Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), establishing a model of sustainable and affordable housing for generations to come. The organization also ventured into student housing, recognizing the burdens of educational expenses for students seeking higher education.

Inspired by her vision for community growth, Cheryl oversaw the conversion of an 18,400 square foot former Boys and Girls Club into a vibrant community center. The Lisbon Vista Village center hosts non-profits, entrepreneurial endeavors, educational programs, and cultural enterprises, playing a vital role in community success.

A Legacy of Housing and Community Development

Through innovative projects and steadfast commitment, Cheryl Lee continues to push the boundaries of conventional real estate development and non-profit management, seeking to erect structures that are as much about homes as they are about hope and opportunity. The BayVista blueprint is evolving to include a future-focused multi-family development with integrated business opportunities for residents, further cementing BayVista’s unique proposition to sustainably bridge community needs with economic growth.

Balancing Leadership with Literary Pursuits

While her role within BayVista encapsulates decades of dedication to bettering the community, Cheryl also harbors aspirations to transition into a full-time writing career, working to publish her first fictional work that unveils powerful narratives and explores complex social themes, such as the meaning of friendship, community tragedy, and social justice. In the style of John Grisham, her recent labor of love, As Time Flies, promises to deliver intrigue and insight into the dynamics of friendship, loss, and justice—a testament to her multidimensional talents. As Time Flies is scheduled for publication in January 2026.

Moving Forward with Collective Impact

Cheryl R. Lee’s unwavering resolve to foster affordable housing and empower communities highlights the essence of true leadership in action—transformative, inclusive, and ultimately impact-driven. Under her stewardship, BayVista stands as an shining example of how to create a successful village, demonstrating the profound impact dedicated leadership can have in transforming lives and nurturing enduring community legacies.

About Cheryl R. Lee

Cheryl R. Lee is a dedicated attorney, educator, and CEO at BayVista, where she has served for over 17 years. Her leadership continues to shape the realm of affordable housing and community services, fueled by a passion for educational empowerment and economic restoration.

Close Up Radio recently featured Attorney Cheryl R. Lee of BayVista in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, May 12th at 3pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-attorney-and-author-cheryl/id1785721253?i=1000708293209

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-attorney-and-275250376/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6ngSQ2cN9FOLVnPsU8Odp5

For more information about Attorney Cheryl R. Lee or BayVista, please visit https://www.cherylrlee.com and https://www.bvista.org/

