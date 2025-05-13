Medina Glass Block Honors 40-Year Milestone in Architectural Glass Solutions

Medina Glass Block, a trusted name in glass block, glass flooring, and structural glass, celebrates 40 years of service and growth in the glass industry.

We’re incredibly proud of the relationships we’ve built and the projects we’ve completed over the past four decades” — Jeff Boesch

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medina Glass Block, a trusted name in glass block, glass flooring, and innovative structural glass applications, proudly celebrates 40 years of service, craftsmanship, and growth in the architectural glass industry. In 1985, Jeff Boesch founded the company from his garage as a local glass block installer serving Northeast Ohio, and has grown into a nationally recognized multi-brand enterprise.

Over the past four decades, Medina Glass Block has expanded its offerings to include a wide range of services, from supplying and installing glass block windows to executing large-scale, iconic commercial projects across the United States and Canada. The company's commitment to quality workmanship, on-time completion, and fair pricing has solidified its reputation as the industry leader.​

“We’re incredibly proud of the relationships we’ve built and the projects we’ve completed over the past four decades,” said Jeff Boesch, Founder of Medina Glass Block. “The launch and success of our sister companies—GBA Architectural Products + Services and The Glass Block Supply Company—have allowed us to expand our reach and better serve both national and local markets.”

To better serve the residential and commercial construction and remodeling industries, the Boesch family established The Glass Block Supply Company in 1995. As one of the largest glass block and glass brick distributors in the United States, Glass Block Supply offers an extensive inventory of SEVES glass blocks, glass bricks, panels, and accessories. Their product lines include fire-rated, hurricane-resistant, and decorative options, catering to a wide range of design and safety requirements. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, technical support, and competitive pricing, Glass Block Supply has become the preferred one-stop source for glass block products nationwide.



In 1993, Medina Glass Block formed it’s commercial installation division and started installing large commercial glass block projects all across the United States. Originally named Glass Block of America, the name was changed to GBA Architectural Products + Services in 2013 when horizontal structural glass was added to GBA’s product line. GBA's comprehensive services encompass design and engineering, installation, and historic renovation. Their expertise in structural glass flooring, architectural glass block, glass brick, sidewalk vault lights, and glass pavers has made them a trusted partner for architects and builders on landmark projects nationwide. Notable projects include the restoration of the Hecht Warehouse in Washington, D.C., and the Knapp's Centre in Lansing, Michigan, where GBA's custom glass block solutions preserved the historic integrity of these iconic buildings. ​

In 2020, Medina Glass Block further enhanced its portfolio by acquiring the GlassWalk™ product line from IBP. This acquisition introduced a suite of structural glass flooring solutions, including glass floors, stair treads, and pavers, designed to bring natural light into spaces while maintaining structural integrity. The GlassWalk™ systems have been utilized in notable projects such as the SkyBridge at Boyne Mountain Resort in Michigan, where GBA engineered a 36-foot-long laminated glass floor suspended 120 feet above the valley floor, providing visitors with breathtaking views and a unique walking experience. ​

“Reaching our 40th anniversary is a huge milestone, and I know I couldn’t have done it alone,” said Jeff Boesch, Founder of Medina Glass Block. “This is truly a family business as I added by younger brother Steve in 1987 and older brother Chuck in 1993. Through hard work and perseverance, we were able to conquer everything that was thrown at us over the last 40 years”. Also critical to day-to-day operations are my daughter Delaney and my nephew James. They are all the reasons we’ve kept growing year after year.”

In addition to its core services, GBA is the exclusive sales and installation contractor for Circle Redmont Products, further enhancing its portfolio of vault lights, walkable skylights, and high-traffic glass flooring solutions.

To learn more about the history of Medina Glass Block, contact Steve Boesch | Vice President steveb@gbaproducts.com.

Backgrounder

For over 30 years, Medina Glass Block has been a leading provider of glass block, glass brick, and structural glass flooring, serving architects, builders, and designers across North America. As the parent company of The Glass Block Supply Company, GBA Architectural Products + Services, and GlassWalk™, Medina Glass Block delivers a full suite of services, from e-commerce sales to custom engineering, fabrication, and installation of high-end glass solutions.

