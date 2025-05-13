Technotainment® Launched 'Retailality®' at Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, Feat. Celebrity Appearance by Diamond Dave

Celebrity Wal-mart greeter Diamond Dave launches Retailality® at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Transforming The Way You Consume Content Celebrity Wal-mart greeter David “Diamond Dave” Bridges wears Retailality® gear at the official launch event during the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, introducing Technotainment®'s new AI-powered shopping experience to the public.

As the person credited with creating home shopping for cable, I see Retailality® as the next frontier in retail,” — Nyhl Henson

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently Oklahoma City became the launchpad for a bold new chapter in retail innovation. Technotainment , a trailblazing media-tech company, officially unveiled Retailality, an interactive shopping experience merging AI, entertainment, and gamified rewards.The launch took place during the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, where celebrity Wal-mart greeter and entertainer David “Diamond Dave” Bridges made a special appearance, proudly wearing a Retailality-branded shirt and bringing his signature high-energy style to introduce the platform to the world.Described by Diamond Dave as “shopping meets possibility,” Retailalitytransformed the traditional retail model into an immersive, personalized, and fun experience for shoppers.“Picture this—you walk in and get greeted not just by me, but by your very own personal AI assistant,” said Diamond Dave. “It knows your needs and helps you shop smarter. We’re talkin’ about a whole new kind of experience that’s immersive and super rewarding!”Retailalityfeatures AI-powered personal assistants, augmented reality fitting rooms, and gamified loyalty programs, designed to engage shoppers both in-store and online.TechnotainmentCEO and founder Nyhl Henson — a pioneer who helped launch Nickelodeon, MTV, and CMT, and who is widely credited with creating home shopping for cable television — sees Retailalityas the next great leap in consumer engagement.“As the person credited with creating home shopping for cable, I see Retailalityas the next frontier in retail,” said Henson. “Just as Oklahoma’s TAMI made history by launching FrequenSEE.ai Channel One, Retailalityis positioned to become the defining shopping experience for the global streaming era. We’re not just keeping up—we’re setting the pace.”The Retailalitylaunch marked just the beginning. As cable networks transition fully to streaming distribution in 2025, Technotainmentstands at the forefront, blending commerce, entertainment, and interactivity into a seamless, next-generation ecosystem.The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon — an event that honors the past while championing resilience and hope — provided the perfect backdrop for Technotainmentto debut a product that embodies its spirit of global connection and community.

