Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Graduates Two

The Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court proudly celebrated the graduation of Logan and Raquel on May 9, 2025, at the Madison County Courthouse, with the Honorable Judge James Kube presiding. This milestone marked the successful completion of a rigorous program that integrated comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and a strong emphasis on personal accountability.

Often referred to as problem-solving courts, drug courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent offenders struggling with substance use. Operating within the traditional court framework, these specialized courts utilize a collaborative, team-based approach to address the root causes of criminal behavior, namely addiction and recidivism.

The core mission of drug courts is to reduce repeat offenses, effectively treat substance use disorders, ensure public safety, and support lasting rehabilitation. To fulfill these objectives, drug courts apply evidence-based practices such as validated risk and needs assessments, individualized treatment plans, frequent and random drug testing, and a structured system of rewards and sanctions. These strategies are bolstered by access to a range of rehabilitative and supportive services aimed at helping participants rebuild their lives.

For additional information, please contact:

Matthew McManigal, Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-371-8568 ext. 233 Email: matthew.mcmanigal@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Judge James Kube with graduates Logan and Raquel.