Minister Barbara Creecy attends Africa Rail Conference, 13 May

The media is invited to join Transport Minister Ms. Barbara Creecy at the Africa Rail 2025 conference, where she will deliver a keynote address.

Africa Rail 2025 aims to tackle the challenges facing the rail industry by exploring opportunities and solutions to shape its future.

Event details are as follows:

Date:Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Time: 08H30 for 09H00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton, Johannesburg

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za

Media contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

#ServiceDeliveryZA

