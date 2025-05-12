OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Transitional Housing Grant Assistance Program Pre-Application Information Session

OVW conducted a pre-application information session for its Fiscal Year 2025 Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program funding opportunity. During the presentation, OVW staff reviewed this program’s requirements and discussed the opportunity.

