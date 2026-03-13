Man Federally Charged with Assaulting Officers at Dallas Love Field Security Checkpoint

A man has been federally charged with assaulting a federal officer at Dallas Love Field Airport after he punched two TSA officers and seriously injured a Dallas police officer while attempting to proceed through security without identification.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.