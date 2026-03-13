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Man Federally Charged with Assaulting Officers at Dallas Love Field Security Checkpoint

A man has been federally charged with assaulting a federal officer at Dallas Love Field Airport after he punched two TSA officers and seriously injured a Dallas police officer while attempting to proceed through security without identification.

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Man Federally Charged with Assaulting Officers at Dallas Love Field Security Checkpoint

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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