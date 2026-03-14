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Lawyer Charged with Attempted Extortion of Former Client nd Client’s Son Over Alleged $500,000 Debt

Yesterday, at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, a complaint was unsealed charging Joshua Nass, an attorney licensed to practice in New York, with attempted Hobbs Act extortion for enlisting an individual to threaten and force a former client and his son into paying Nass $500,000. 

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Lawyer Charged with Attempted Extortion of Former Client nd Client’s Son Over Alleged $500,000 Debt

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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