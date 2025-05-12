TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Police Week 2025

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, through Saturday, May 17, 2025, the various special events will occur in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure; motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Sunday, May 11, 2025, to Friday, May 16, 2025, from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.:

F Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Sunday, May 11, 2025, to Friday, May 16, 2025, from 12:01 a.m. until 23:59

E Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. until 12:59 p.m.:

400 block of F Street, NW

400 block of G Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. until Thursday, May 15, 2025, until 11:59 p.m.:

4th Street, NW between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street, NW between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street, NW between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Potomac Avenue, SE from South Capitol Street, SE to 1st Street, SE

1st Street, SE from Potomac Avenue, SE to N Place, SE

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.:

Madison Drive from 3rd Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street, NW to 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.:

Madison Drive from 7th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 7th Street, NW to 14th Street, SW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 11, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

F Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, May 12, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

F Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

E Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed by USPP to vehicle traffic from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Madison Drive between 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 3rd Street and 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed by USPP to vehicle traffic from 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Madison Drive between 7th Street and 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 7th Street and 14th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Monday, May 12, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. until Wednesday, May 14, 2025, until 11:59 p.m.:

4th Street, NW between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

7th Street, NW between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

3rd Street, NW between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will experience intermittent traffic closures on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

F Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

E Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Thursday, May 15, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Madison Drive between 3rd Street and 4th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 3rd Street and 4th Street, SW

3rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no-parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no-parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists operating in the vicinity of this event could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

###