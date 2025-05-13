Oxfam reaction to the Gaza IPC hunger figures

Reacting to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report published today on Gaza warning that a risk of famine is “increasingly likely” if intense hostilities and restricted humanitarian access persist or worsen, Oxfam’s Food Security and Livelihoods Coordinator, Mahmoud Alsaqqa said:

“Gaza’s starvation is not incidental—it is deliberate, entirely engineered - and has now created the largest population facing starvation anywhere in the world—a preventable famine unfolding in real time. It is unconscionable and is being allowed to happen.

“For over two months, Israel has enforced a total siege, blocking food, water, medicine and aid, while thousands of trucks filled with life-saving supplies ready for distribution are waiting at the borders, meters away, blocked from entering.

“Oxfam staff and partners are witnessing scenes that defy belief: families wasting away from hunger, malnourished children too weak to cry, and entire communities surviving without food or clean water. In one displacement camp, only five of 500 families had any flour left to make bread. We distributed our last food parcels weeks ago.”

Israel’s plan to militarize the delivery of humanitarian aid—an egregious violation of international humanitarian law—threatens to push this already catastrophic crisis into full collapse. Turning aid into a tool of control endangers civilians, erodes the neutrality of humanitarian work, and risks unleashing even greater chaos and suffering across Gaza.

"Silence in the face of this manmade starvation is complicity. Oxfam urges governments to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire; the release of hostages and unlawfully detained prisoners; an end to the siege; unimpeded humanitarian access; and accountability for Israel's use of starvation as a weapon of war."