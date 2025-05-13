Dr. Madison Fandel, ND, Launches Free Webinar: 'Balanced Hormones, Vibrant Life'

A Naturopathic Approach to Menopause & Wellness for Women Seeking Hormonal Balance

PACIFICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Madison Fandel, a prominent naturopathic doctor specializing in women's health and hormonal balance, has announced the release of her latest educational offering: a free webinar titled " Balanced Hormones , Vibrant Life." This empowering session is now live and will be available until June 8th, 2025.This highly anticipated webinar offers a comprehensive guide to understanding menopause through a naturopathic lens, focusing on practical and natural solutions to achieve hormonal balance and improved well-being. Dr. Fandel’s approach emphasizes holistic care and patient empowerment, drawing from her extensive experience and personal journey in the field of naturopathic medicine.Webinar Highlights:Participants in the "Balanced Hormones , Vibrant Life" webinar will learn:- Understanding menopause from a naturopathic perspective.- Natural methods to restore hormonal balance and vitality.- The benefits and application of Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) (excluding pellets).- How nutrition, lifestyle changes, and herbal therapies play a critical role in hormone health.- Practical steps to improve energy, mood, and overall well-being.As an added incentive, registrants will receive a $50 discount on their first consultation with Dr. Fandel.About the Speaker: Dr. Madison Fandel, ND , is a dedicated naturopathic doctor with a focus on women’s health, hormonal balance, and aesthetic wellness. Known for her patient-centric approach, Dr. Fandel works to uncover root causes and create individualized treatment plans that promote optimal health and vitality.Her passion for natural healing began during her personal battle with persistent acne in her youth. After conventional treatments failed, Dr. Fandel discovered the transformative power of natural methods—embracing diet, exercise, and herbal medicine to heal her skin from the inside out. This pivotal experience sparked her commitment to guiding other women on their own health journeys, focusing on hormone balance and holistic wellness.Empowering Women to Take Charge of Their HealthDr. Fandel's webinar is designed to equip women with the knowledge and tools needed to reclaim their vitality through natural, sustainable methods. Whether dealing with menopausal symptoms, hormonal imbalances, or simply seeking to optimize wellness, participants will gain valuable insights that can positively impact their lives.The webinar is available until June 8th, 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from a leading expert in naturopathic medicine.Individuals can register today: https://drmadisonfandelpatients.com/webinar About Dr. Madison Fandel, ND:Dr. Madison Fandel is a licensed naturopathic doctor with a passion for helping women achieve balanced hormones and vibrant health. Her holistic approach emphasizes natural therapies, patient education, and addressing the root causes of health issues. Dr. Fandel practices with a deep commitment to empowering women to live their best lives through thoughtful, personalized care.

