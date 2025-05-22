Jason Ruedy, Notes Record Surge in Credit Card Debt, Urges Homeowners to Utilize Home Equity for Relief

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy, Mortgage Expert notes a record surge in credit card debt, now at $125 billion, prompting many homeowners to tap into their home equity for relief

As mortgage rates continue to decline, many homeowners are seizing the opportunity to leverage their home equity to ease financial pressures” — Jason Ruedy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, Denver, CO - also known as The Home Loan Arranger, is a renowned mortgage expert who has been helping homeowners achieve their financial goals for over 33 years. Recently, Ruedy has noticed a concerning trend in the United States - a record surge in credit card debt, now at a staggering $125 billion. In light of this alarming statistic, Ruedy is urging homeowners to consider tapping into their home equity as a solution to their mounting credit card debt.According to Ruedy, many families are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to make ends meet due to high interest rates and monthly payments on credit card debt. This is where utilizing home equity can be a game-changer. By consolidating high interest credit card debt into a home equity loan or line of credit, homeowners can significantly reduce their monthly payments and save thousands of dollars in interest.Ruedy emphasizes that using home equity to consolidate credit card debt is a smart financial move, especially for those who are struggling to make ends meet. With the current economic uncertainty, it is crucial for homeowners to take control of their finances and find ways to reduce their debt. By utilizing their home equity, homeowners can not only save money but also improve their credit score and overall financial stability.Ruedy, a mortgage expert, recognizes the significance of prudent financial management and is committed to assisting homeowners in reaching their financial objectives. He advises homeowners to seek guidance from a mortgage professional when considering the use of home equity to consolidate credit card debt. With mortgage rates decreasing and home values on the rise, this is an opportune moment to explore debt consolidation options.In conclusion, Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, is urging homeowners to take action and utilize their home equity to consolidate high interest credit card debt. With credit card debt reaching record highs, it is crucial for homeowners to take control of their finances and find ways to reduce their debt. Ruedy is committed to helping homeowners achieve financial stability and encourages them to reach out for assistance.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit - www.jasonruedy.com

