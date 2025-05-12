H.R. 2201, Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act

H.R. 2201 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide annual sensitivity training for employees who process or decide claims for VA benefits that result from military sexual trauma (MST). The bill also would require VA to obtain a veteran’s service personnel and service medical records when processing those claims. The department already provides annual sensitivity training to employees who handle MST-related claims. Further, VA is already required to assist veterans in obtaining necessary evidence to substantiate benefits claims under current law. Such evidence may include the veteran’s service personnel and service medical records, as well as other evidence. Because VA is already providing employees with annual sensitivity training and is required to obtain all necessary evidence when processing benefits claims, those requirements would not affect the federal budget.

The bill would also require VA to submit two reports to the Congress on the sensitivity training it provides to department employees and to contracted medical professionals who process, decide, or evaluate claims for VA benefits concerning MST. Using information on the cost of similar reports, CBO estimates the reporting requirements would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Logan Smith. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.