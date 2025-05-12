Submit Release
House Resolution 209 Printer's Number 1521

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors

MADDEN, MENTZER, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, PICKETT, BOROWSKI, SCHLOSSBERG, SCHMITT, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, VITALI, KHAN, GALLAGHER, HADDOCK, CERRATO, NEILSON, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CIRESI

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Older Americans Month" in Pennsylvania.

Generated 05/12/2025 08:42 PM

