House Resolution 166 Printer's Number 1222

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors O'MARA, SHUSTERMAN, ROWE, FLICK, MADDEN, GREINER, HAMM, ZIMMERMAN, SANCHEZ, KUZMA, FREEMAN, BRENNAN, PICKETT, SAMUELSON, MALAGARI, VENKAT, PIELLI, GUENST, MERSKI, D. WILLIAMS, SCHLOSSBERG, GILLEN, STEELE, GREEN

Short Title A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to continue its support of Taiwan and recognizing the friendship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Taiwan.

Memo Subject Resolution recognizing the long-standing friendship between Pennsylvania and Taiwan

Generated 05/12/2025 08:42 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.