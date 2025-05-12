Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,933 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 166 Printer's Number 1222

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors

O'MARA, SHUSTERMAN, ROWE, FLICK, MADDEN, GREINER, HAMM, ZIMMERMAN, SANCHEZ, KUZMA, FREEMAN, BRENNAN, PICKETT, SAMUELSON, MALAGARI, VENKAT, PIELLI, GUENST, MERSKI, D. WILLIAMS, SCHLOSSBERG, GILLEN, STEELE, GREEN

Short Title

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to continue its support of Taiwan and recognizing the friendship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Taiwan.

Memo Subject

Resolution recognizing the long-standing friendship between Pennsylvania and Taiwan

Generated 05/12/2025 08:42 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 166 Printer's Number 1222

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more