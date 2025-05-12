Submit Release
House Bill 393 Printer's Number 0358

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors

PIELLI, SAPPEY, GIRAL, MADSEN, SANCHEZ, KAZEEM, M. BROWN, NEILSON, HOWARD, WARREN, MALAGARI, KENYATTA, HILL-EVANS, D. WILLIAMS, SHUSTERMAN, WEBSTER, OTTEN, MUNROE, HANBIDGE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, GREEN, POWELL, STEELE, BOROWSKI, HADDOCK

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in taxation and finance, further providing for township and special tax levies.

Memo Subject

Allowing All Second Class Townships to Increase Funding for Fire and Emergency Services

