House Bill 393 Printer's Number 0358

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors PIELLI, SAPPEY, GIRAL, MADSEN, SANCHEZ, KAZEEM, M. BROWN, NEILSON, HOWARD, WARREN, MALAGARI, KENYATTA, HILL-EVANS, D. WILLIAMS, SHUSTERMAN, WEBSTER, OTTEN, MUNROE, HANBIDGE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, GREEN, POWELL, STEELE, BOROWSKI, HADDOCK

Short Title An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in taxation and finance, further providing for township and special tax levies.

Memo Subject Allowing All Second Class Townships to Increase Funding for Fire and Emergency Services

Generated 05/12/2025 08:41 PM

