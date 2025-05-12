Submit Release
House Bill 1096 Printer's Number 1191

PENNSYLVANIA, May 12 - Sponsors

PASHINSKI, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, SCHLOSSBERG, HOHENSTEIN, HARKINS, FREEMAN, FLEMING, DEASY, KENYATTA, KINKEAD, PROBST, HOWARD, BURGOS, RABB, MAYES, SHUSTERMAN, FIEDLER, GUENST, STEELE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, WARREN, RIVERA, INGLIS

Short Title

An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Pennsylvania Food Bucks Program and the Pennsylvania Food Bucks Program Account; and providing for research on Pennsylvania Food Bucks Program.

Memo Subject

PA Food Bucks Program for SNAP Recipients

