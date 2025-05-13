Submit Release
DHS Releases Records of TdA Associate Deported to CECOT

Removal documents show criminal alien’s rap sheet included an arrest by the NYPD for having a loaded firearm on school grounds and ammunition feeding devices

WASHINGTON - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released records involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) arrest of Merwil Alberto Gutierrez Flores. Merwil is a Tren de Aragua associate whose criminal history included possession of a firearm on school grounds and ammunition feeding devices. 

Below is an excerpt of Flores’s I-213 form showing criminal history: 

“Merwil Alberto Gutierrez Flores was deported to CECOT because he is an associate of Tren de Aragua—a foreign terrorist organization—whose criminal record included an arrest for having a loaded firearm and ammunition feeding devices at a school” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “The Biden Administration released this dangerous criminal into our communities in 2023. President Trump and Secretary Noem are getting these criminals off our streets and out of country. When Americans break the law, they face consequences. Now, criminal aliens and gangs finally do, too.”

On Feb. 24, FBI agents and New York Police Department officers arrested Merwil Alberto Gutierrez Flores—an illegal alien from Venezuela—in New York for criminal possession of a weapon, loaded firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, loaded firearm on school grounds, criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices.

On Feb. 25, he was turned over to the custody of ICE. On March 15, he was removed to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center. 

Flores illegally entered the U.S. on June 21, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. That same day, U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered and arrested him. He was then released into the country under the Biden administration’s policies. 

Under our backlogged immigration system, this criminal illegal alien was allowed to live in our country and terrorize our communities till his February 1, 2027, immigration hearing.

