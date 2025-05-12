Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Hardin County High School as Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award Winner for Voter Registration 

May 12, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Hardin County High School has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Hardin County High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Hardin County High School, and the Hardin County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“We are incredibly excited to recognize Hardin County High School as a recipient of the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award,” said Hardin County Administrator of Elections Kim Melson. “Through their participation in this program and their strong desire to become civically engaged, these students have shown they are ready to lead. This should inspire a sense of pride and optimism within everyone in our community.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

