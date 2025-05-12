Secretary of State Tre Hargett Presents Bristol Tennessee High School with Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for Voter Registration 

May 12, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has presented Bristol Tennessee High School with the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Bristol Tennessee High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff, and the Sullivan County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Bristol Tennessee High School’s consistent achievement of earning an Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award should fill all of us with optimism for the future,” said Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher. “By becoming civically engaged citizens, these students continue to prove they are ready to lead our community, and we are incredibly proud of their tremendous achievements.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

