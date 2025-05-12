Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,900 in the last 365 days.

Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue closing for 60 days

PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) on-ramp at 35th Avenue will be closed for approximately two months starting at 11:30 p.m. Monday, May 12, for reconstruction as part of the freeway widening project west of Interstate 17.

Drivers who normally would use the westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue should instead consider entering the freeway at 27th or 51st avenues. The on-ramp at 35th Avenue is scheduled to reopen in mid-July.

Work on the $140 million project to widen Loop 101 between I-17 and 75th Avenue began last September. In addition to adding one lane in each direction along the freeways, crews also are widening several bridges and will add new freeway lighting as well as resurface the pavement. Project completion is scheduled in spring 2027.

For more project information, please visit azdot.gov/loop101-75th-I-17.

ADOT is managing the project in partnership with the cities of Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria as well as the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the greater Phoenix region. The project is scheduled under MAG’s Regional Transportation Plan and is funded through Prop 400, which includes a countywide half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements approved by voters in 2004.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue closing for 60 days

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more