Northern Utah Pursuit

On Monday, May 12, 2025, at approximately 10:49 am, Box Elder Dispatched received information that Idaho State Police was pursuing a black Range Rover that was approaching the Utah State line. Idaho terminated just before the state line. Box Elder Troopers and Tremonton PD officers began towards I-84. At approximately 11:10 hours, Tremonton PD located the vehicle near milepost 26 I-84 EB. As the officer turned around on the Range Rover, it sped off at a high rate of speed. Troopers were set up at milepost 32 watching for the vehicle. They observed the vehicle take the 32 exit, and then enter back onto I-84 at a high rate of speed. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit continued until it entered southbound I-15. The helicopter was requested, but was not readily available. The pursuit passed Brigham City I-15 southbound and Weber Troopers were notified and to prepare for spikes. Weber Troopers were set up for spikes quickly at MM 349. As the pursuit approached the Weber County line, Box Elder Troopers lost visual of the Range Rover, and the pursuit was terminated at milepost 351 SB. Moments after termination, Weber Troopers indicated they had a successful spike on the vehicle at milepost 349 SB. A successful PIT maneuver was conducted and I-15 SB was shut down for a felony stop that was safely conducted. An adult female driver, and adult male passenger were safely placed under arrest without further incident. Both subjects were booked into the Box Elder County Jail on felony charges.