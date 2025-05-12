Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,898 in the last 365 days.

Northern Utah Pursuit

On Monday, May 12, 2025, at approximately 10:49 am, Box Elder Dispatched received information that Idaho State Police was pursuing a black Range Rover that was approaching the Utah State line. Idaho terminated just before the state line. Box Elder Troopers and Tremonton PD officers began towards I-84. At approximately 11:10 hours, Tremonton PD located the vehicle near milepost 26 I-84 EB. As the officer turned around on the Range Rover, it sped off at a high rate of speed. Troopers were set up at milepost 32 watching for the vehicle. They observed the vehicle take the 32 exit, and then enter back onto I-84 at a high rate of speed. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit continued until it entered southbound I-15. The helicopter was requested, but was not readily available. The pursuit passed Brigham City I-15 southbound and Weber Troopers were notified and to prepare for spikes. Weber Troopers were set up for spikes quickly at MM 349. As the pursuit approached the Weber County line, Box Elder Troopers lost visual of the Range Rover, and the pursuit was terminated at milepost 351 SB. Moments after termination, Weber Troopers indicated they had a successful spike on the vehicle at milepost 349 SB. A successful PIT maneuver was conducted and I-15 SB was shut down for a felony stop that was safely conducted. An adult female driver, and adult male passenger were safely placed under arrest without further incident. Both subjects were booked into the Box Elder County Jail on felony charges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Northern Utah Pursuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more