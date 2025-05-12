Bioblitz planned for Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello on May 17

The newly-formed Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area group is sponsoring a Bioblitz on Saturday, May 17, at the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Bioblitz uses biologists, naturalists, and members of the public to focus on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time. No experience or knowledge of wildlife and plant species is necessary to participate! All ages are welcome.

Those interested in helping to inventory local wildlife and plants need to download the free iNaturalist app to their smartphone-- ahead of time or at the event. Bioblitz instructions including how to use the iNaturalist app will be shared on the hour starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

Those in attendance can also enjoy naturalist-led nature walks focused on plants, animal sign, mammals, and invertebrates. Group sizes for the nature walks are limited, so arrive early to get signed up!

There will be information tables for the Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area, Idaho Master Naturalists, Idaho State University Stream Ecology Lab, Portneuf River Vision, Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, Zoo Idaho, and others.

For more information about the Bioblitz, please contact Dr. Chuck Peterson at charlespeterson@isu.edu or check out the Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area website at https://sites.google.com/view/edsonfichterfriends/.

The Edson Fichter Nature Area is managed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. This 40-acre site hosts a fishing pond, a sporting dog pond, paved trails for walkers and bikers, access to the Portneuf River, and plenty of wildlife watching opportunities.