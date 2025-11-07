F&G officers seek information on multiple wildlife waste incidents in Unit 33

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking the public’s help in gathering information regarding three separate cases of wasted wildlife that occurred recently in Unit 33.

The first incident occurred around October 24 in the Lightning Creek drainage north of Crouch, where a mule deer buck was shot and only the head was taken. The remainder of the animal was left to waste.

The second incident took place around October 28 along Highway 17 (Banks-Lowman Highway), just east of Scott Mountain Road near the county rock quarry. In this case, a mule deer doe was shot and left to waste.

The third incident happened on the morning of November 5, also along Highway 17, approximately halfway between the Garden Valley Public Shooting Range and the Scott Mountain Road turnoff. A cow elk was shot and later found dead near a subdivision south of the river. Evidence suggests the cow elk may not have been the intended target but was wounded while someone was attempting to shoot at a bull elk. The animal crossed the river with the rest of the herd before succumbing to its injuries.

Idaho Fish and Game officers are investigating all three cases and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information about any of these incidents, please contact the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online. Callers may remain anonymous, and rewards are available for information