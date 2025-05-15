Pinkfix Productions Celebrates Amazon Best-Seller- Financial Trendsetters 2: Women Reshaping Financial Services

Women Redefining Success to Launch an Iconic Legacy in Finance

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial Trendsetters 2 , the latest release from Pinkfix Productions , has officially hit Amazon best-seller status, marking a major milestone in the ongoing movement to elevate and amplify women’s voices in financial services.Curated and led by best-selling author and powerhouse advisor Leslie Lipscomb, Financial Trendsetters 2 is more than a book—it’s a bold declaration that the future of finance is female. Featuring 13 influential women across the financial landscape, the book showcases stories of grit, innovation, and legacy-building from advisors, wealth strategists, educators, and entrepreneurs who are rewriting the rules of success in a traditionally male-dominated industry.The book’s featured authors include Leslie Lipscomb, Erin O'Donnell, Andrea Beegle, Heather Grubbs, Catherine Valega, Danette Galvis, Elizabeth "Lizz" Milardo, Dr. Jessica D. Schloemp, Meghan Eddy, Brittany Sullivan, Alexa Brascetta, Shantel Haines and Alanah Philips.Together, these trailblazers are not only transforming how financial services are delivered—but also how wealth is built, relationships are nurtured, and legacies are passed on. With personal narratives that explore empathy-driven advising, values-based business models, and the power of women supporting women, Financial Trendsetters 2 serves as both a rallying cry and a roadmap for a more inclusive and human-centered financial future."This book is a celebration of purpose-driven women who are changing the face of finance," says Leslie Lipscomb. "We're not just here to participate—we're here to lead, to connect, and to leave a legacy that empowers others."As more women rise in financial services, Financial Trendsetters 2 stands as a testament to what’s possible when authenticity, expertise, and heart converge in one of the most powerful industries in the world.

