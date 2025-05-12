Submit Release
Bike Riders’ Right to Safe Streets Tested in Court

CalBike joined an amicus brief in a court case that could have let cities off the hook if injured bike riders had signed a third-party waiver. Thankfully, the California Supreme Court struck that down. However, the Los Angeles City Attorney is lobbying for a state law to cap awards and limit liability for cities that fail to maintain their streets everywhere in California.

