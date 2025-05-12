Board Approves Exam Remedies, Executive Director Search Committee, and Statement Against Chilling Federal Executive Orders

At its May 9 meeting, the State Bar Board of Trustees recommended non-scoring remedies for February 2025 Bar Exam applicants, including expanding the Provisional Licensure Program (PLP) to exam takers who were unsuccessful or withdrew.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.